Coronavirus: India records over 48,000 cases; death toll climbs to 121,090

India confirmed 48,648 new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 8,088,851, while the active caseload declined below 600,000.

As per the latest updates by the health ministry, 563 new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, causing the death toll climb to 121,090.

On Monday, India's Covid-19 recovery rate also surpassed 91 per cent as a total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from the deadly virus so far.

India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload, but in recent weeks, the daily coronavirus figures are on a decline.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in the US once again has started to escalate as the country recorded more than 90,000 cases in the last 24 hours, highest-ever since the pandemic began, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

The US has about 9 million cases, the highest globally and is followed by India and Brazil.

The country has also seen the most number of Covid-19 deaths, 228,625 and Brazil and India are next on the list with 159,000 and 121,090 deaths respectively.

A special report by United Nations biodiversity panel has said future pandemics will happen more often and far deadlier than Covid-19 if there is not a fundamental shift on how humans treat nature.