Coronavirus in India: Australian state of Victoria sends aid worth $31 million to India

As countries and organisations come forward to aid India in fighting a massive wave of coronavirus, the Australian state of Victoria became the latest to provide assistance.

Victoria on Tuesday announced aid worth AUD 41 million (approx $31 million), which includes providing 1,000 ventilators and other medical equipment to India.

"We are working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to deliver this support to India as the country works to manage the second wave of coronavirus and treat those infected," an official statement said.

"The 1,000 ICU ventilators are currently owned by the Department of Health and will be donated to India for humanitarian purposes and the state was also preparing to send a range of supporting equipment like connectors and humidifiers, with the total package valued at over 41 million Australian dollars."

The state's acting Premier James Merlino called the COVID-19 situation in India "devastating" and added that the state has a "responsibility" to help.

The most number of migrants from India in Australia reside in Victoria.

Several countries, including the US, UK, Russia, France, and Germany are sending critical supplies to India as the country struggles to deal with oxygen, vaccine shortages to tackle the ongoing wave that has wreaked havoc in the country.



