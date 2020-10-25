Coronavirus in India: 50,129 new cases in 24 hours, tally crosses over 78.64 lakh

The total active cases are 6,68,154 in the country after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours and total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges as on Sunday.

India on Sunday reported 50,129 new COVID-19 cases and 578 deaths taking total cases to 78,64,811 and toll to 1,18,534 as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the total active cases are 6,68,154 in the country after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours and total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States.

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 42 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of coronavirus cases stood at 42,554,787 on Sunday. More than 1.14 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies)