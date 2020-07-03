Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi rise to 445

The deadly coronavirus containment zones in Delhi have risen to 445 on Friday, according to government data.

Of these, 398 areas are active containment zones while 47 have been scaled-down but are yet to be de-contained.

A total of 218 areas have been added to the list of containment zones after June 21. COVID-19 cases in the national capital crossed 92,000 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally reached 6, 25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2, 27,439 patients are active cases while 3, 79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

10,992,462 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Of them, 6,140,758 have recovered, and 524,039 have died, according to Worldometer.

The United States remains by far the worst affected country with 2,836,875 coronavirus cases and 131,477 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,501,353 cases, deaths 61,990), Russia (661,165 cases, 9,683 deaths), and India (627,168 cases, 18,225 deaths).



