Contrasting display of emotions by Indian officials divides netizens

New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:23 PM(IST)

This combination of images shows Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah (R) and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob (L).

While Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob is being praised for her empathy, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is being severely criticised for her 'insensitive' response to a school girl's request for free sanitary napkins.

The juxtaposition in the display of emotions by two female officials in north India has divided netizens.

While Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob is being praised for her empathy, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah is being severely criticised for her "insensitive" response to a school girl's request for free sanitary napkins.

Jacob visited a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri when a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini-truck claimed 10 lives.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Jacob can be seen crying and asking the authorities whether a doctor can be called in there instead of referring the patient since the family cannot afford the cost.

The video has received 1,550 likes and has been retweeted more than 300 times with people lauding Jacob.

Meanwhile, when a teenage girl in Bihar asked  Bamhrah why can't the government provide menstruating people with sanitary napkins, she responded by saying that there is no end to demands and eventually people will demand clothes and contraception from the government as well.

She said, “Tomorrow you'll say the government can give jeans too. And why not some beautiful shoes after that? Eventually, you will expect the government to give you family planning methods, and condoms, too.”

Seeking an explanation for her “inappropriate statement”, the National Commission for Women said it has “taken cognisance of the shameful remarks”.

Claiming that the event was reported wrongfully in a deliberate attempt to malign her,  Bamhrah said “Some mischievous elements against whom stringent action has been taken by WCDC [women and child development corportaion] for omissions and commission of wrongdoings, having lost at each forum, have now resorted to such low attempts to malign my reputation.”

Nearly 50 per cent of women aged 15-24 years don't have access to sanitary products and use cloth for menstrual protection, according to the country's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report.

After they begin menstruating in India, period poverty and lack of sanitary napkins drive nearly 23 million girls out of school.

