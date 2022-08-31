Construction of 1st anti-submarine warfare craft begins at India's Cochin shipyard

The keel laying of the first anti-submarine warfare shallow craft (ASW SWC) was undertaken at the government-run Cochin shipyard Limited in southern India. In simple terms, the keel laying of a ship marks the formal recognition of the start of a ship's construction. Once built and formally commissioned into the Indian navy, this vessel (temporarily designated as BY523) will undertake sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas with the purpose of detecting and neutralising underwater threats.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, CWP&A, appreciated the shipbuilder Cochin shipyard's efforts in achieving the milestone, despite Covid constraints and resultant lockdowns. Further, he highlighted that the construction of these vessels is a major boost for the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and the 'Make in India’ commitment. The Chief Guest indicated that keel laying is a major milestone activity in the shipbuilding process and paves way for amalgamation of various blocks towards a fully constructed ship.

During the address, Chairman and Managing Direftke CSL, highlighted that despite several challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic during execution of this complex shipbuilding project, the shipyard has ensured continuous production of ships through innovative solutions. He thanked the Indian Navy for their unstinted support and reiterated the shipyard’s commitment to deliver quality ships on time.

Notably, the CSL has also built India's most complex and expensive warship , the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant , which is to be Commisioned into the Indian navy on Friday, September 2nd.

