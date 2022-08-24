Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits party, cites vision of decision-makers as primary reason

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned from his post, saying the vision of the party`s decision-makers was not "in sync" with aspirations of the youth and public interest and is rather influenced by sycophancy.

"The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," he said in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he added.

"In the past 8 years, I have not taken anything from Congress but only poured into the party. Today when I am being pushed to bow down before people because they are close to the top leadership. This is not acceptable to me," he told ANI.

However, he thanked Gandhi for all the opportunities the party had granted him.

The resignation comes after senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned from election-related committees in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. Shergill is a lawyer by profession and was one of the prominent ones among young Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)