/Cockroach effigy to feature alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran at Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

Setting ablaze the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad during Dussehra every year is watched by thousands in the national capital. But this time a 30-foot-tall effigy of a cockroach will be set ablaze during the Ramleela celebrations in Delhi.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the Ramleela in Pitampura, said it would set ablaze the giant structure of the insect, which denotes "filth and dirt" to mark the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Committee president Ashok Goel, who is also a BJP MLA said that the decision was not politically motivated, reported news agency PTI.

He stressed that the burning of the effigy marks the victory of good over evil as does the traditional effigy burning of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad.

The decision comes in the backdrop of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital seeking the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What is the history and significance of Vijayadashami or Dussehra?

Dussehra traces its origin to Hindu mythology and ancient Indian epics, which depict Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana as narrated in the epic Ramayana. Legend says Ravana abducted Rama’s wife, Sita, and after a fierce battle, Rama killed Ravana on this day, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

The festival also honours Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Known as Vijayadashami, it symbolises the ultimate conquest of righteousness over wrongdoing.