/CNG price hiked in Delhi, to cost Rs 86.98 per kg

Price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked by Rs 3.89 from August 29, effective 6 am, Indraprastha Gas Limited said on Friday night. The new price of CNG mostly used in autos, cabs, buses, and economy-focused personal cars will stand at Rs 86.98 a kg in Delhi, where IGL is the operator.

While the price in Noida and Ghaziabad is Rs 91.70 a kg. In Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli the cost is Rs 91.58. In adjoining Gurugram CNG will cost Rs 88.12 a kg.

IGL, a public sector unit, in its statement said that the rise was due to the global hike in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. It said, "a calibrated revision of ₹3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost while ensuring continuity and reliability of CNG supplies".

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The company backed the hike by saying “Even after this revision... CNG retail price in Delhi continues to be amongst the most economical option for consumers.”

"CNG consumers (private cars, auto and taxi, public transport users and other price-sensitive sections of society) are largely being insulated from the impact of volatile increases in imported spot LNG prices," IGL further said.

Pointing towards "re-escalation of West Asia crisis" it said that Global LNG prices have nearly doubled as compared to the pre-crisis period.