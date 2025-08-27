/CM Omar, LG take stock of situation in flood-hit areas; schools, colleges closed for second consecutive day

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the closure of all the schools and colleges across the Union Territory on August 28th for the second consecutive day due to inclement weather. Over 30 people had died in the Jammu division while they were en route to the Vaishnov Devi shrine.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned on Wednesday why were the pilgrims allowed to move ahead if there were warnings by the weather authorities. “If we already knew about the weather, couldn’t we do something to ensure that those innocent lives were saved? Why were they on the track? Why weren’t they taken to a safe place? We are sad that around 29-30 people have lost their lives in Katra. There has been major damage in the low-lying areas like Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Doda,” said Abdullah.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, took stock of the situation and spoke to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. LG has directed the officials for restoration of power, communication, water supply on priority in areas where floodwater is receding. More than 5000 people were evacuated from low-lying flooded areas to safety. The Army, NDRF and SDRF are working in coordination with the Divisional Commissioner’s office and are ensuring that there is an adequate supply of relief materials and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Indian Army has been continuously carrying out relief and rescue operations across Jammu and Kashmir. “Floods in Jammu forced approximately 100 civilians, including children, to take shelter in Kandoli Mata Mandir, Nagrota. Troops of White Knight Corps swung into action and provisioned food, medical assistance to those in need, and safety and security to all. Always ready in the service of the Nation,” said White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

The Met Department has predicted improvement in the weather conditions from Thursday although rain has been forecast. “Generally cloudy with intermittent spells of drizzle/light rain/thundershower over Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, middle & higher reaches of Anantnag, Kulgam & Pulwama, Parts of Ramban, Doda,Kishtwar, few parts of Reasi, Udh & Samba during next 3 hrs,” said MeT Srinagar.