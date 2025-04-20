The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey kicked up a storm on Saturday (April 19) after he attacked the Supreme Court and blamed the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for “all civil wars in the country”. Immediately after he made the allegation his party distanced itself from the comment.

Party president J P Nadda said the BJP “completely rejected” these remarks and asked the MP to refrain from making such comments.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Nadda wrote, "The statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country have no connection whatsoever with the Bharatiya Janata Party. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor ever endorses them. The BJP outrightly rejects these statements."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary, wholeheartedly accepting its orders and suggestions, as we, as a party, believe that the Supreme Court, along with all other courts in the country, is an integral part of our democracy and a strong pillar in safeguarding the Constitution. I have directed both of them, and everyone else, to refrain from making such statements," he added.

What Nishikant Dubey said

Dubey in posted a video on X earlier in the day where he is heard saying, "Iss desh mein jitne grih yuddha ho rahe hain unke zimmedar kewal yahaan ke Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna Sahab hain (CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for all civil wars in this country).”

This was in response to a question by news agency ANI on the Waqf law and the recent violence in West Bengal.

There is an ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 passed by the Parliament earlier this month.