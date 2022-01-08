Chinese propaganda continues, PLA looks to present Galwan Valley stones to netizens on February 1

In another effort to strengthen claim and get public support over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, western theatre command (WTC) of People’s Liberation Army, China will offer stones from the area to netizens on February 1, the tabloid Global Times reported on Friday evening.

On its newly opened official account on Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Friday, the WTC released a notice saying on February 1, it will “..randomly choose 10 lucky netizens from those, who reposted the notice and send them a stone from the Galwan Valley as a present.”

“A picture with Chinese soldiers patrolling the Galwan Valley, with a rock face seen in the post reading in Chinese characters ‘Splendid landscape, no inch to give up’ was posted together with the notice,” the report added.

This comes as Indian Army had hit back recently by sharing pictures of the soldiers hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh's Galwan Valley after China released a propaganda video of PLA soldiers unfurling their national flag in the region.

The photographs were also posted by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter with the caption "brave Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley on the occasion of #NewYear2022."

India had lost 20 troops while four Chinese soldiers were also killed in a brutal clash on the night of June 15 in Galwan Valley.

