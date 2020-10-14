China Study Group discusses 7th Corps Commander meet

The top body that takes call on ties with Beijing, China Study Group on Wednesday met to discuss the 7th corps commanders meet between India and China.

The group that includes NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, CDS Bipin Rawat and other top Indian officials, met for 90 minutes. The meeting comes one day after the Indian and Chinese corps commanders met in Chushul on Monday.

The proposal given was Chinese was also taken up during the meeting. The study group had met last week as well.

Ties between the 2 countries are strained amid the Line of Actual Control row. China continues to remain at north bank of Pangong lake with India reiterating calls for early disengagement. New Delhi has asked Chinese troops to go to April position at the LAC.

A joint statement was released after the Monday's corps meet called for "mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible."

So far 7 times corps commanders meeting has taken place since June and two high level political engagement have happened--between Indian and Chinese defence ministers and foreign ministers, both in Moscow.