China slams India's decision to hold G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

After reports emerged that India China attacks India's decision to hold a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has slammed the decision.

Reiterating close ally Pakistan’s objection, Lijian said ''China’s position on Kashmir is consistent and clear cut.''

''It is a legacy issue between India and Pakistan. It should be properly resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements,'' he added.

Hoping that members of the grouping will be fully cognisant of the imperatives of law and justice and would oppose the proposal outright, Pakistan had also rejected India’s attempt to hold a meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir.

With the union territory administration last Thursday setting up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting the 2023 meetings of G-20, an influential grouping that brings together the world’s major economies.

Highlighting that the relevant parties should avoid complicating the situation with the unilateral move, Zhao said ''We need to address the disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly uphold peace and stability.''

“We call on relevant sides to focus on economic recovery and avoid politicising the relevant issue so as to make a positive contribution to improving the global economic governance”.

''China has undertaken projects to help Pakistan to grow its economy and improve livelihoods. Some of those projects are in the Kashmir part that is under the control of Pakistan. Relevant Chinese companies who run the projects do so with the aim of helping the local people to develop the economy and improve their livelihoods,'' he added.

Despite India’s objections, China is building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the disputed region of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).



(With inputs from agencies)

