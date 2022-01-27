China hands over missing Arunachali youth to Indian Army: Kiren Rijiju

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over Arunachal Pradesh youth Miram Taron to the Indian Army nine days after the minor went missing, according to Indian Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju, who has been following Taron's case closely since he went missing on January 18, tweeted that "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Miram Taron, to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed, including the medical examination."

The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

According to a representative from the Upper Siang District administration, the youth would be handed back to his family after the formalities were completed in collaboration with the Army, police, health, and local officials.

"We have to follow the COVID-19 protocols before handing over the youth to his family," an official of the Upper Siang District administration told the media.

Taron, a 19-year-old inhabitant of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, was purportedly taken by the PLA on January 18 from Shiyung La in the Indian territory's Bishing Area.

Rijiju on Wednesday tweeted: "Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by the Indian Army with the Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to have an intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side."

The Arunachal government has also requested help from the Defence Ministry to ensure Taron's safe return.

Tarom was purportedly kidnapped by the Chinese Army in Indian territory, where China had built a 3-4 kilometre road in 2018.

Tarom's companion, who managed to flee, informed the authorities and informed Tapir Gao, a BJP MP from the Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency, about the situation.

Last week, Gao tweeted about the incident.

The Chinese PLA is said to have kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district in September 2020 and released them after roughly a week.

Due to the absence of suitable roads, the inhabitants of the area must hike across inaccessible hilly terrain.

China shares a 1,080-kilometer border with Arunachal Pradesh.

