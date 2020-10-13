China gives proposal at 7th Corps Commander-level talks with India; both call for mutually acceptable solution

China has given a proposal at 7th Corps Commander-level talks that took place on Monday. The proposal, whose contents are yet to be made public, will be studied at the China study group, a top body which includes NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, CDS Bipin Rawat and other top Indian officials.

The proposal given at the 6th Corps Commanders meet by China called for disengagement, with India leaving from the south bank of Pangong Lake. This was not agreeable to New Delhi, which rejected it.

Like the 6th Corps Commanders meet, a joint statement was issued by both countries after Monday's talks which called for a "mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible."

The joint statement, the 3rd between the 2 countries in the last one and a half months, described that Monday's talks were "positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other's positions".

September saw two India, China joint statements, first after the foreign ministers talks in Moscow and then after the 6th Corps Commander-level talks.

The talks at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lasted for approximately 12 hours, starting at 12 noon and finishing at 11.30 pm.

Both sides in the latest round of talks "agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries" and "not to turn differences into disputes".

While both sides have agreed to "maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels", it is not clear if any 8th round of Corps Commanders meet will take place soon.

The India-China standoff began in April after Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control and entered into Ladakh, Indian Territory. Expansionist Beijing has been claiming the Ladakh area as its own territory and objecting to road construction activities in the region by the Indian government.