Chaos broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday (Apr 7) after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf amendment bill.

Advertisment

The members also voiced dissent over speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to dismiss the adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As soon as the session began, MLAs demanded a discussion on the amendments that were recently made to the Waqf Act, and voiced concerns over its implications.

However, Speaker Rather refused to consider the matter under an adjournment motion, citing that it's currently sub judice.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Jammu: Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as NC (National Conference) MLAs protest against the Speaker for not allowing discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act pic.twitter.com/gWQ8VrqSoP — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "As per rules, no matter which is sub-judice can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss through an adjournment motion."

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Following this, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls.

Advertisment

Following this, NC MLAs raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo," (Ban the Waqf bill).

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone said, "It is a violation of the Constitution, democracy, and rule of law... Numbers do not matter in a democracy. They should have taken us in their confidence and respected our emotions... You are brazenly violating rule of law, federalism, and secularism. This is a matter of serious concern. We will agitate for India to be free of such an ideology..."

PDP leader Waheed Para said, "When Article 370 and CAA were in the court, we brought a resolution, and many states brought it. Today, we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. They are playing a fixed match. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims."

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Waqf (Amendment) bill 2025

This comes after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025. Both bills were passed by Parliament during the budget session.

The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday (Apr 5), stated that the President gave her assent to both the bills.

The Rajya Sabha, on Friday (Apr 4), passed the bill with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

(With inputs from agencies)