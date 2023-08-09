Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia's Luna-25: Will the two lunar missions get in each other’s way?

After 47 years, Russia is ready to launch its first lunar landing mission on Friday, August 11. The mission comes at a time when Chandrayaan-3’s landing date is also approaching. Their arrival on the Moon's surface could happen in a timeframe that is nearly identical to Chandrayaan-3's or even slightly faster.

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 crossed another milestone on Wednesday, August 9. It successfully executed the first orbit-reduction manoeuvre in the moon’s orbit. The second orbit-reduction manoeuvre is scheduled for August 14.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos will launch Luna-25 for the lunar south pole in the early hours of Friday, but will it land on the moon before India’s Chandrayaan-3? Let’s find out.

When will Russia's Luna-25 land on the Moon?

The launch from Russia's spaceport, Vostochny Cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow is set to take four weeks after India sent up its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander which is due to touch down at the pole on 23 August.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has told Reuters that its Luna-25 spacecraft would take five days to fly to the moon and then spend five to seven days in lunar orbit before descending on one of three possible landing sites near the pole.

Earlier on 8 August, ISRO chairman S Somanath said that Vikram, the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, will be able to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface on August 23 even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work.

Will the two lunar missions get in each other’s way?

Roscosmos has said that the two missions would not get in each other's way because they have different landing areas planned, Reuters has reported. "There is no danger that they interfere with each other or collide. There is enough space for everyone on the moon," it said as quoted by Reuters.

India's Chandrayaan-3 is due to run experiments for two weeks while Luna-25 will work on the moon for a year. With a mass of 1.8 tons and carrying 31 kg (68 pounds) of scientific equipment, Luna-25 will use a scoop to take rock samples from a depth of up to 15 cm (6 inches) to test for the presence of frozen water that could support human life.

Originally scheduled for October 2021, Luna-25's launch was postponed by over two years. The European Space Agency (ESA) intended to test its Pilot-D guidance camera by mounting it to Luna-25. However, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, the ESA severed its ties to the project.

