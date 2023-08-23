Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Schools & colleges organise live streaming of ISRO's moon mission

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Today is the day when India Space Research Organisation'S (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon. It would be a historic and proud moment for India if the mission is successful. To witness this, the government ordered all government schools and educational institutes to live stream it on Wednesday (Aug 23) around 6:04 pm.

The space event will be live-streamed in all government educational institutes in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director general of school education in UP said, "Principals with the help of gram pradhans will make necessary arrangements in the schools for live streaming of soft landing of ISRO’s mission Chandrayaan-3 for students. They had done live streaming at the time of the launch last month and will do the same at the time of its soft landing." He added that students will come back to the school at 5 pm to see the landing.

Not just government schools, but a number of private schools have also made arrangements for live streaming of the lunar mission. GD Goenka Public School in Lucknow is organising "India's Back to the Moon."

The chairman of the school, Sarvesh Goel said, "On this momentous occasion, students from more than 20 schools are going to join us to see the live telecast and a gathering of 800-1000 people, including school principals, teachers, and parents, is expected. Division commissioner Roshan Jacob, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and district inspector of schools, Lucknow, Rakesh Kumar have given their consent to be present in the event."

This initiative will feature a live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing and talks by astronomers and astrophysicists.

How to watch Chandrayaan-3 online?

Launched on July 14, the objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to achieve a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to get the rover moving on the moon and to conduct situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 will soft-land on the moon on Wednesday (Aug 23) around 6:04 pm. According to ISRO, the coverage of the landing is expected to begin at 5:30 pm IST when the Lander will decelerate in the lunar orbit.

Here's how you can watch the landing online:

TV: DD National TV

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

Website: https://www.isro.gov.in/ and users can also watch on WION's website

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISRO

(With inputs from agencies)

