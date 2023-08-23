Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases fresh images of Lunar surface, here's what happens next

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (August 23) successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, becoming the first country in the world to ever reach the Lunar South Pole.

Within hours after achieving the historic feat, ISRO also released some fascinating images of the Lunar surface clicked by the lander during its descent.

In the latest update, the Indian space agency also informed that its central office in Bengaluru, MOX-ISTRAC, has established contact with the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

Have a look at the images clicked by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:





The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



What next?

The lander and the rover will not immediately begin the exploration on the Lunar surface; instead, ISRO will first wait for the dust to settle.

Earlier, an expert told WION how and when the lander will commence its tasks on the Moon and when the rover will come out.

"Just like the excitement has to settle down among the Indian people, the fine talcum powder-like Lunar dust that is kicked up from the landing must settle down. Post-landing, lunar dust can fog up the view of the lander cameras. Since the lunar gravity is barely 1/6th of Earth's gravity, it could take a few hours for the dust to settle. Only after the dust settles down, can the lander commence its tasks, charge itself by harnessing solar power and then open the ramp to eject the Pragyan rover," Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, the former director of ISRO's satellite Centre, told WION's correspondent Sidharth MP.

How long will the mission last?

Although Vikram (lander) and Pragyan (rover) are slated for a mission duration of 1 lunar day (equivalent to 14.75 Earth days), there exists the potential for their extended survival.

ISRO engineered the lander and rover to utilise solar energy for recharging their internal batteries. However, this energy harnessing can only occur during the lunar day period. Subsequently, the lunar night follows, during which the temperature can reach below -150ºC.

Should the lander and rover endure this harsh lunar night phase, spanning 14.75 Earth days, there remains a chance of revival as the subsequent lunar day arrives, bringing with it the availability of solar power.