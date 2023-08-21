Chandrayaan-3: 2 days to go! Here's how to live stream Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on moon

The countdown begins. India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon’s South Pole on August 23 around 6:04 pm IST. The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the update of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked everyone for their wishes and positivity.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together,” shared ISRO on X.

On August 21, ISRO shared the first images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). The camera assists in locating a safe landing area, without boulders or deep trenches that are generally found on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is currently in Phase-7, which is the Pre-Landing Phase. Phase-7 began on Monday, with the second and final deboosting operation being successfully carried out on August 20.

Only two days from now, India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to soft land on the moon’s South Pole. This mission was a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate safe landing and moving on the lunar surface. Till now, the mission has completed all its phases successfully. It has now entered into its most crucial phase to soft-land on the moon.

K Rajeev, Director of Space Physics Laboratory, on Sunday, said he is eagerly waiting for the scheduled soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole. He is part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev said, “The remaining period is very, very crucial because now we will go for a power descent and then navigation and then again slow descent up to the surface. So that is a very crucial phase."

Chandryaan-3 was launched on July 14 at 2:34 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, atop the medium-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket.

After a successful landing, the Lander and rover will collect science on the surface for 14 Earth days (a single day on the moon), while the propulsion module will gaze at our planet for its own science experiment.

How and where to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan-3?

Chandryaan-3 will soft-land on the moon on Wednesday, August 23 around 6:04 pm IST. The coverage of the landing is expected to start from 5:27 pm IST when the Lander will decelerate in the lunar orbit.

Here’s how you can watch the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing:

On TV: DD National TV will start the live coverage from 5:27 pm IST

