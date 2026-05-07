/Chandranath Rath murder case: SIT formed with IG rank officer as head to investigate the 'pre-planned murder'

A special Investigation Team (SIT) have been formed to look into the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath. The SIT will be headed by an IG rank officer and will comprises police officers from the CID, Intelligence Branch (IB) and the Bengal STF. According to the police several suspects have been arrested in the case, but the main shooters have not yet been apprehended.

How was Rath killed?

On Wednesday (May 6) night, Rath was shot dead in a targeted ambush near Kolkata airport, almost 48 hours after the state assembly election results were announced with BJP declared the winner and Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee losing the election.

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Adhikari has alleged that it was "a cold-blooded and pre-planned murder".

According to investigators, Rath, who was an Indian Air Force officer and later took retirement to work with Adhikari was returning to his Madhyamgram residence with aide Buddhadeb Bera when motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted their SUV near Doharia at around 10:30 PM. Another vehicle had blocked the SUV on a deserted stretch barely three kilometres from Kolkata airport.

The attackers fired multiple rounds at point-blank range. Rath was struck in the chest and abdomen and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby private hospital. Bera, who was driving, sustained serious injuries and remains under treatment.