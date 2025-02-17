The Ministry of Railways has announced a complete overhaul of crowd-control measures across the country following a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Monday, which claimed the lives of 18 people. The incident occurred after delays in three trains, including a special service to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, and the simultaneous sale of around 1,500 general category tickets, leading to overcrowding at platforms 13 and 14.

In response to the tragedy, the Railways Ministry plans a six-month campaign aimed at improving passenger safety, especially at high-traffic stations during peak periods such as the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Measures will include the introduction of colour-coded enclosures, enhanced technology to monitor crowds, and specialised crisis-management training for railway staff. Significant improvements will also be made to Delhi’s railway stations to ensure safer passenger movement.

The New Initiative

As part of the new initiative, 60 stations, including those connected to Prayagraj, will be designated as ‘high-traffic’ stations. Of these, 35 stations will be monitored in real-time through a centralised ‘war room’. This monitoring system is crucial as a large number of Kumbh devotees travel from states within 300km of Prayagraj, with passenger traffic at some stations peaking at up to 17 lakh on key days like 'mauni amavasya'. Additionally, over 200 new CCTV cameras will be installed at Delhi’s stations to enhance surveillance.

In terms of law enforcement, Delhi Police has deployed six inspector-rank officers to oversee crowd management at NDLS. The Railway Police Force has also increased its presence at key stations. To further reduce crowding, the sale of platform tickets has been suspended for seven hours each day, though exceptions will be made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Eyewitnesses to the stampede reported that the situation escalated when a rumour spread about a train changing platforms. However, railway authorities have dismissed this claim, stating that no trains were cancelled and no platform changes occurred. The stampede reportedly began after people descending from a footbridge linking platforms 14 and 15 slipped and fell, causing a domino effect among the crowd.