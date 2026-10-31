/CBI registers case over alleged fraud at PNB branch in Greater Noida

The CBI has filed a case over the alleged diversion of crores of rupees belonging to multiple fixed deposit (FD) and savings account holders in a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The investigative agency's Anti-Corruption Bureau (Ghaziabad) registered the FIR on Thursday (October 30) after taking cognisance of a written complaint sent on October 23. The complaint was sent by the Chief Manager of PNB's Noida Circle against an employee of the 'Sector Pi' branch and some other account holders.



The CBI disclosed the name of the branch's office assistant, Deepanshi, an account holder, Ashutosh Pathak, and unknown public and private persons. They have been accused under multiple sections of the BNS linked with criminal conspiracy, cheating, falsification of accounts, breach of trust, and criminal misconduct by public servants.



The FIR additionally cites provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. According to PNB’s complaint, the alleged fraud surfaced after a customer approached the branch head on September 16 to flag three suspicious debit transactions on her account.