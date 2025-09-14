/Caught on Camera: Moment before a truck in Hassan, Karnataka mowed down 9 people, injuring 22 others

At least nine people were killed and 22 injured when a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) procession in Mosale Hosahalli, Hassan district, on Thursday (Sep 11) night. A video of the tragic incident had earlier gone viral on the internet. Now, a fresh video shows how the truck hit a bike rider before mowing down the crowd of devotees. The dead include six villagers and three engineering students. The truck driver was also injured.

New video emerges

A new video of the incident shows the moment the truck crashes into the throng of devotees. Just moments earlier, the speeding truck can be seen barrelling down the road and hitting a bike before mowing down the people in the Ganpati Visarjan procession.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch it here:

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced a ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, along with full medical support for the injured. The Prime Minister's Office also declared ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM Relief Fund for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.

Inadequate compensation?

BJP leader CT Ravi, who visited the injured at Hassan's HIMES Hospital on Saturday (Sep 13), called the compensation inadequate and urged the state to raise it to ₹50 lakh. He praised doctors and police for working through the night to manage the aftermath.

"The government has announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakhs. However, I believe that in such an incident, this amount of compensation is little. I request the government to increase the compensation amount to Rs 50 lakhs," he said.

"Last night, the celebration was ongoing for the Ganesha procession in the Hassan district. During that celebration, this accident happened, in which nine people lost their lives. Doctors and police worked tirelessly through the night... 13 people are admitted in the general ward, and three people are in the ICU," he added.

State minister Krishna Byre Gowda also visited the hospital, meeting patients and their families. Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called the incident "horrific" and demanded the government provide the best free treatment for survivors.

How did the truck crash into a Ganapati procession?