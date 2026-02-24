/Car plunges into a canal in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 3 feared drowned

In a tragic incident, a car plunged into a Canal of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, after the driver lost control. During the incident, 3 individuals, including a man travelling in the car and wife, along with a local youth who jumped in to rescue them, are feared to have drowned. Surprisingly, the car driver managed to save his life by jumping out in time.



Officials indicated that the accident took place around 11 pm near Changatpuri village at the Jayakwadi Right in Paithan taluka. When the car went off course near Changdev Vidyalaya, it was travelling towards Paithan from Kordgaon. While trying to reverse the car, the driver reportedly lost control, leading the car to fall off a bridge and into the canal below.



According to a report by NDTV, those in the vehicle were identified as Mukid Ahmed Sheikh, his wife Nilofar Mukid Sheikh, and their driver, Altaf Pathan. While Pathan was able to escape after the car plunged into the canal, the couple was swept away by the strong current. A local youth who jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue them was also carried away.

Emergency responders reached the scene shortly after being alerted and began search operations. The driver, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to a hospital for medical care, while efforts to locate the missing individuals are continuing.

Maharashtra woman plunges to death while reversing her car

In a similar instance, a 23-year-old woman died on Monday (June 17, 2024) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. A police official confirmed that her car was in reverse gear when she accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to plunge into a valley, according to a report in the HT.