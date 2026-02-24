/Helicopter with 7 onboard suffers 'short landing incident' after take-off from Port Blair — Here's what happened

A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning (Feb 24), shortly after take-off. Seven passengers were onboard that included two crew members and five passengers. All were rescued safely, according to officials. The helicopter had departed from Port Blair and encountered what the company described as a “short landing incident.” As per reports, the passengers onboard included three men, one woman, one child, and the two pilots. Reports stated that the aircraft went down in the sea soon after departure,following whichlocal rescue and response teams quickly swung into action. Authorities are actively assessing the situation, and further details regarding the cause and circumstances of the incident are awaited.



A Pawan Hans spokesperson was quoted by ANI saying, “Around 9:30 a.m. today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported.” The spokesperson added, “All necessary safety protocols were followed, and authorities ensured the well-being of the crew and passengers.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ranchi air ambulance crash

This incident comes a day after fatal crash of a Redbird Airways Beechcraft C90 on Feb 23. All seven people on board were killed, including two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, the patient, and two attendants. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been dispatched to the Chatra site to conduct a full probe. The man who died in the air ambulance crash has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, and he reportedly taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh to hire the charter plane that was involved in the tragic accident. Sanjay who was a hotel owner in Latehar district of Jharkhand, had suffered severe burn injuries after a short circuit erupted at his hotel last Monday.