Govt to notify CAA rules before model code of conduct for polls comes into effect in India: Sources

The guidelines for the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), designed to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, are expected to be issued before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections comes into force.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) becomes enforceable immediately after the announcement of the election schedule, anticipated in the next fortnight.

Insiders familiar with the matter suggest that the rules for the CAA are likely to be released before the MCC comes into effect.

Upon the issuance of the CAA rules, the Modi government will initiate the process of granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.

Although the CAA was passed in December 2019 and received presidential assent, its implementation has been delayed pending the formulation of necessary rules.

Massive protests erupted in various parts of the country following the passage of the CAA by Parliament, resulting in over a hundred casualties during the protests or police actions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has developed an online portal to streamline the application process for the convenience of applicants.

Applicants will be required to declare the year of their entry into India without travel documents, and no additional documents will be requested, as per an official statement.

The CAA provides benefits to undocumented minorities from three neighboring countries, and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, emphasised its implementation, stating that it is the law of the land.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has consistently opposed the CAA, and it was a significant electoral promise for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in West Bengal.

As per the Manual on Parliamentary Work, rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent, or an extension should be sought from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The home ministry has been periodically seeking extensions since 2020.

In the past two years, district magistrates and home secretaries in nine states have been granted the authority to confer Indian citizenship on Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2021-22 indicates that from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, a total of 1,414 foreigners belonging to these non-Muslim minority communities were granted Indian citizenship by registration or naturalisation.

These states include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Notably, authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, sensitive political regions, have not yet been conferred this authority.