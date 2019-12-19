CAA protests: Home Ministry to hold review meeting over unrest across country

Union Ministry of Home Affairs will be holding a review meeting later today over the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, news agency ANI reported.

Section 144, which prohibits congregation of more than four people in public places, has been imposed in different parts of the country as well in areas of the national capital.

Earlier in the day, several protesters were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort. Over 15 stations of Delhi Metro have been shut in the wake of anti-CAA protests.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs to hold a review meeting later today over the protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in different parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/vP2ad7N0pW — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019 ×

Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained during a protest in Bengaluru while he was participating in a peaceful protest at townhall against the new citizenship law.

Other cities like Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bhopal and Hyderabad also witnessed protests today morning.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked protesters not to step back.

"We have to get the CAA revoked," Banerjee said today during an address.

"Suddenly after 73 years of independence, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get the CAA revoked," she said.