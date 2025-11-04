/C’garh train accident: Did loco pilot miss ‘danger’ signal? Probe ordered; Indian Railways announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia

At least six people have been reported killed so far after a passenger train collided with a goods train in India's Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (Nov 4). A probe has been ordered into the tragedy that primarily revolves around the question taht if the loc pilot of the passenger train missed the danger signal. Officials have said that the inquiry will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways said that the prime cause of the accident could be signal passed at danger (SPAD). It said the loco pilot of the passenger train may have missed a signal at the “danger" (red) position.

After the tragedy, the railways announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹5 lakh to those who were injured. Meanwhile, those who have suffered minor injuries will get ₹1 lakh in compensation.