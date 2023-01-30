Budget 2023 Date & Time, When, Where & How To Watch It Live

Union Budget 2023: Every year, taxpayers wait for the presentation of the Union Budget by the Finance Minister in Parliament. According to the Ministry of Finance, the annual Union Budget of India is in the final preparation stage. Moreover, this year people have expectations from the government as it is the last Union Budget of the current administration. The Government of India has finalised the date for the Union Budget presentation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. If we go by the previous timetables, the Union Budget presentation will start at 11 AM on February 1, 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the Union Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023: Date & Time

The Union Budget throws light on the government's finances and defines the economic policies for the upcoming year. People are eager to catch the Budget 2023 live because of the global economic transitions. The Central government has already fixed the date and time for the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24.

The Union Budget session 2023, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will persist till April 6. There will also be a recess from February 14 to March 12.

On February 1, 2023, the presentation of Union Budget 2023 will commence at 11 AM. According to sources, it will continue for up to two hours.

WATCH LIVE: Union Budget 2023

The upcoming Finance Bill on February 1 will be the final annual Union Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Furthermore, the global surge in interest rates has made the Union Budget more intriguing.