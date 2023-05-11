Buddhist art exhibition in Delhi showcases journey of Buddhism across the world

In a remarkable showcase of art and culture, the National Gallery of Modern Arts in New Delhi hosted the inauguration of the "Buddham Saranam Gacchami" Exhibition on May 10, 2023. The exhibition, based on the life of Lord Buddha, presented an enthralling journey of Buddhist art and culture around the world. The event was graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, senior Buddhist monks, Ambassadors, and diplomats among others.

The Guest of Honour at the event was Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche of the Drepung Gomang Monastery, who spoke at length about the relevance and importance of compassion in Buddha's teachings. He urged the audience to practice compassion in their daily lives towards all sentient beings in existence. The exhibition was widely appreciated by the diplomatic corps, who praised the event's efforts to showcase rare and unique elements of art associated with Buddhism.

Meenakshi Lekhi, in her speech, emphasized the ever-relevant teachings of the Buddha, which remain just as pertinent today as they were 2500 years ago. She mentioned that India was not only the centre of Buddhist philosophy but also of art and culture. The exhibition was part of an effort to bring forward the values of Buddhism to the larger world, which according to her, were India's gift to the world.

The exhibition showcased the works of iconic modern Indian artists, divided into sections, each documenting a distinct facet of Buddhism and Buddha's life. Visitors were treated to an ethereal quality of line drawings by Nandalal Bose exploring the life and teachings of Buddha and his path of spirituality. The scenic Himalayas, in all their beauty, were brilliantly represented in the works of Nicholas Roerich and Bireswar Sen.

Missions from numerous countries were represented at the event through their Heads of Mission and deputies. The exhibition saw participation from countries like Nepal, Myanmar, Mongolia, South Korea, Thailand, Bhutan, Denmark, Greece, Luxembourg, Jamaica, Portugal, Georgia, Iceland, Ecuador, Syria, Peru, and senior diplomats from many others.

The exhibition, which is open to the public until June 10, 2023, is a deep exploration of the spirituality of art and its elements related to Buddhism.

