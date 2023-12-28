Bridging past with present: Etching lost narratives of Indian history with translation of archives

The world of translation in the literature of the Indian landscape – which boasts of multitudinous languages - found itself in the spotlight when writer Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell bagged the International Booker Prize for “Tomb of Sand” in 2022.

This kind of global recognition of Indian literature also brought in front of the world the increasing importance of translations in the field of literature. But what still remained shrouded is how a bunch of translators have been silently working on translating historical archives to bring into light the lost narratives of the past era.

To understand history, the reader needs to be able to get access to various different perspectives. Various languages in India ensure access to a diversity of opinions and help in understanding intellectual traditions in non-English languages.

The one who is bearing the flag of translating historical texts from various Indian languages to English in the New India Foundation (NIF). The organisation has been offering fellowships for translating non-fictional texts in different Indian languages to English. The fellowships offer to cover various topics around post-independence India with an aim to expand the cultural reach of the works, which have remained confined to one language.

Into the world of translators

A significant amount of historical work has remained confined to one language and has remained unheard by the rest of the world because of its language barriers. The widespread use of English has emerged as a link to connect the two worlds with translations of the lost texts and share with others what till now remained in obscurity.

Speaking about how English should be seen as a linking and not a dominating language, Bengali translator and professor Iphshita Chanda, while speaking to WION, said, “English should be thought of as a link language but not as a master language donating its wealth and power to its vernacular illegitimate relatives. Speakers of different languages need to assert their power and the rethink forced supremacy of English as a saviour rather than as an instrument. Unless the mindset and vocabulary about multilingual change from the colonial to the plural, these shadows remain.”

In its translation fellowships, NIF focused on work from 1850 onwards when the political scenario of India changed drastically and the struggle for independence gained a different momentum.

Emphasising the importance of making accessible all political discourses which were part of the independence movement, Chanda said, "I think all discourses regarding the independence of thought and social and political democracy from as many Indian languages as practicable, should be made accessible in the original and in translation, across Indian languages and in English."

Preserving the soul

Translating an original text written by someone in a particular time period can pose some serious challenges like adapting the lens of the writer, keeping its soul intact and not letting the translator's vision overshadow the writer's originality.

“It is now common knowledge that translation involves much more than transferring meaning from one language to another. The translator’s task is to convey, as sensitively as possible, cultural specificities and nuances. Translation affirms the possibility of communication between two cultures. At the same time, one must acknowledge the distinctiveness of the source and target cultures. Therefore, the translator has to deftly negotiate between these two cultures,” said Jatin Nayak, Odia translator and professor, while speaking to WION.

But what makes NIF stand out is its efforts to bring out the lost archives of the independence movement and partition post-1850, with an aim to provide a different lens for the Indian diaspora to understand its past struggles.