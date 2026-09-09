/BRICS Summit 2026: Traffic restrictions, advisories, holidays and other preparations

Delhi has been given a festive look for the BRICS Summit 2026, with posters and lights adorning key parts of the national capital. The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13, with member nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - attending. The city has been dressed in the colours of the Indian national flag for the summit. Several heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries will be visiting the capital.

In view of the event, security has been tightened in the capital. Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive plan and advisories. Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that extensive security and mobility protocols are being implemented to ensure smooth transit for foreign delegates while minimising public inconvenience. Traffic police are conducting carcade rehearsals on the identified routes and have been informed about the arrangements.

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Diversions in Delhi

"They will stay in nine hotels. So, the routes from there to Bharat Mandapam have been identified. We are doing carcade rehearsals on the routes. Proper briefing is given to our staff," the ACP said. Informing about traffic movement and arrangements, he said a total of 22 diversions are in place, and alternate routes have been set up. “We have made 22 diversion points from which we will divert. We will guide the public to take alternative routes,” he said.

The police are keeping people updated on the traffic situation as the days of the event approach. A few selected routes will remain restricted. This includes routes surrounding Bharat Mandapam, including Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

The police have identified more than 35 roads where traffic will be controlled or diverted. Traffic will be halted in these areas during VIP movement, which would mostly be in central, south and adjoining parts of Delhi. Police officials say the restriction in movement is being done keeping in mind the smooth movement of foreign leaders and delegations while causing minimal inconvenience to the public. However, the advisory states commuters should turn to public transport, especially Delhi Metro.

Holiday for BRICS Summit



Besides traffic diversions and restrictions, authorities have also announced an official public holiday for schools and government offices on September 11.

Beautification of Delhi