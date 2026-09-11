The proposed stay of the Egyptian delegation at a hotel in Saket, several kilometres from central Delhi where the other nine BRICS delegations are staying, has emerged as one of the biggest logistical challenges for the Delhi Traffic Police ahead of the summit. Unlike the other nine delegations, the Egyptian group is staying at a hotel in Saket, an area that officials said is already prone to heavy traffic congestion. The remaining delegations are staying at the Taj Mahal, The Oberoi, Taj Palace, The Leela Palace and ITC Maurya in central Delhi.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, while the BRICS Business Forum started on Friday. Nearly 4,800 traffic police personnel have been deployed across the city to manage the movement of dignitaries. Officials said the additional distance and traffic congestion in Saket have complicated the arrangements, requiring the police to prepare more elaborate routes and escort plans specifically for the Egyptian delegation.

“A controlled area essentially means that real time decisions on diversions and road closures will be made and those commuting on those roads should constantly check social media and Google maps before leaving,” a traffic officer said. The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces. Traffic is expected to be affected around Bharat Mandapam throughout the day due to security arrangements. Roads in areas including Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kuan, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tolstoy Road and Barakhamba Road are likely to face greater restrictions, particularly during VIP movements, a second officer said.

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Police said restrictions will affect Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg and Janpath. Other roads identified within the controlled area include SB Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg. The city police have advised commuters to remain prepared for temporary traffic restrictions and diversions during the movement of international dignitaries from September 11 to 13. Commuters have been asked to expect delays, allow additional travel time and use alternative routes during the summit. Authorities had adopted similar traffic management measures during the G20 Summit in 2023, when the national capital witnessed significant congestion.

Traffic movement will also be regulated on Mathura Road between the Subramaniam Bharti Marg T-point and Lodhi Road flyover. Restrictions will also be imposed on Africa Avenue between the Bhikaji Cama Place and Yashwant Place roundabouts, as well as on Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and C-Hexagon. In south Delhi, traffic restrictions will affect Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Tughlaq Road.

Sardarjung Road, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg have also been included in the identified controlled area. The traffic police have identified 22 diversion points across the city. At Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg towards the W-point will not be permitted. However, movement towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg and Sikandra Road will remain allowed.

Restrictions will also affect Guru Nanak Chowk, KG Marg towards the Outer Circle, Janpath, Patel Chowk, the RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Moti Bagh flyover. In south Delhi, diversions have been marked at Madarsa T-point, Lodhi Road towards Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Archbishop Makarios Marg, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi flyover, the U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, Ring Road along Bhairon Road and Mandi House.