BR Ambedkar's death anniversary: All you need to know about Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023

BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary: On December 6, India celebrates Mahaparinirvan Divas in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or Dr BR Ambedkar. The key architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. Dr BR Ambedkar was a politician, social reformer, economist, and jurist who later served as an inspiration for several social movements.

Dr BR Ambedkar was the first law minister of independent India and led a campaign against social discrimination against the Untouchables (Dalits). Dr Ambedkar received the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990 posthumously. Baba Saheb died on December 6, 1956, after he had converted to Buddhism, fulfilling his vow that "I will not die a Hindu".

What is Mahaparinirvan Diwas?



Annually, December 6, the date Ambedkar died, is marked as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. "Mahaparinirvan" is a Sanskrit term that means the ultimate nirvana or liberation.

In Sanskrit, Parinirvana is referred to as achieving nirvana posthumously or the release of the soul from the body after death. Parinirvana represents a fundamental concept in Buddhism, signifying the attainment of nirvana or liberation during one's lifetime and even after death.



PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the marginalised and oppressed.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day."

Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar

Here are some of his inspiring quotes.

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”



"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."



“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”



“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”