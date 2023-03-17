'Blood is thicker than water,' says EAM Jaishankar as he emphasises India's support to Sri Lanka

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, has reaffirmed India's support to Sri Lanka amid the economic crisis the country faces, stating "blood is thicker than water". India was the first country to give its approval for debt restructuring which paves way for an IMF bailout for the country.

"I can only say, it is very natural for India to step forward at this point," said EAM Jaishankar in the context of the economic challenges the country faces, explaining, that "blood is thicker than water. For us, it was natural at the moment of difficulty that we should see what we can do within our resources, within our capabilities, within our efforts, to stand by Sri Lanka in this very difficult time." The External Affairs Minister expressed his confidence in Sri Lanka's ability to overcome its current economic challenges with the help of its real friends, including India.

"I have always believed and said so both in Colombo and other places, that you will come through this challenge, but it is important to have your real friends standing by you at this time," he said. He was speaking at an exhibition on Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa, marking the 75th anniversary of Indo-Lanka diplomatic relations. The exhibition, "Geoffrey Bawa: It is Essential to be There," featured over 120 documents from the Bawa archives, including a section on unbuilt work and Bawa’s own photographs from his travels.

Jaishankar went on to explain the cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, including grants to promote Buddhist ties, heritage restoration of temples, and exchanges between the two countries. "Culture is one expression of our people-to-people exchanges," he said. The External Affairs Minister also spoke about how Indian and Sri Lankan societies have been "linked for millennia in a variety of ways, including language, faith, and customs."

He emphasized the importance of exhibitions like the one on Geoffrey Bawa, which promote a contemporary understanding of each other's societies and appreciation of iconic figures. "Even though we are two societies linked for a millennium in a variety of ways, such exhibitions promote a more contemporary understanding of each other's societies, and appreciation of iconic figures in our country is something that is particularly important," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also mentioned that Sri Lanka is an integral part of India's "neighbourhood first policy" and its "SAGAR policy." The former refers to India's focus on strengthening ties with its immediate neighbours, while the latter stands for Security And Growth for All in the Region. He highlighted that Sri Lanka is an important element of this policy due to its shared heritage and history with India.

"We are advancing, including flights between Chennai and Jaffna which have resumed, we are looking at more seamless travel between other forms between South India and Sri Lanka. For us, Sri Lanka is an essential partner in the region, and we will continue to stand by you in these difficult times", EAM Jaishankar said.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda thanked the Indian external affairs minister for being present at the inauguration of the exhibition. He said, "it bears testimony to the strong civilization bond that unites our 2 countries. You are a true friend of India. We will not forget the unwavering support and assistance you have provided and continue to provide during some of the most challenging times we have faced in our post-independence history"

Geoffrey Bawa designed Sri Lanka's parliament and left his mark on several countries, including India. His work in India includes the Madurai Boys' Town and Club, Hotel Connemara Remodelling in Chennai, and the Hotel in Pondicherry. He also designed the Candoline Hotel in Goa, the Meena Muttiah Hospital in Chennai, the Sarabhai House in Ahmedabad, and the Poddar House in Bangalore. Bawa's architectural legacy in India is significant, and his work continues to inspire architects and designers around the world.

