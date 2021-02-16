'Blackie' is waiting for his caretakers trapped inside tunnel in Uttarakhand

The aftermath of flash floods caused by a glacier burst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand has brought out tales of despair and overcoming, and such is the story of Blackie - a dog who has spent days outside the Tapovan tunnel where many people are feared trapped.

Locals believe that the dog is waiting for its caretakers who may be trapped in the tunnel. Born near the tunnel, Blackie has spent most of his life with people who work in the area.

"He must have realised something was amiss. The place was full of strangers who paid no attention to him," AFP quoted a worker Rajinder Kumar as saying. Kumar had managed to escape the tunnel.



In this picture taken on February 8, 2021 an army personnel interacts with a stray dog called Blackie near the entrance of Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier broke off on February 7. "The dog has been roaming near the tunnel and was likely someone's pet who is trapped inside," an army officer told AFP. | AFP





Reportedly, rescue teams in the area attempted to shoo Blackie away, but he kept on returning. "He just wouldn't leave", Kumar told the Times of India.

"The dog has been roaming near the tunnel and was likely someone's pet who is trapped inside," an army officer said to AFP. "It entered the tunnel twice and looks distressed. We are trying to feed and comfort it", the officer added.

According to media reports, Blackie was not at the scene when the tragedy struck and returned on Monday when he was unable to locate his caretakers.

This will melt your heart. He is blackie & he is most probably waiting for his owner to be rescued from the tapovan tunnel. What a heartwarming story. Via @AFP pic.twitter.com/yVG6A58DTW — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 12, 2021

Another officer from the Indian Forest Service Parveen Kaswan shared a clip of Blackie on Twitter with the caption reading - "This will melt your heart".

"He is Blackie & he is most probably waiting for his owner to be rescued from the Tapovan tunnel. What a heartwarming story", he further wrote.

The video has triggered an array of responses on Twitter. While many reflected on the seriousness of the devastation caused by floods, others spoke of Blackie's loyalty and unconditional love.