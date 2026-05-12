/BJP flag on SUV, political links: Who is Raj Singh arrested in Suvendu Adhikari PA’s murder case?

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Raj Singh in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath from Ayodhya in UP.

Since Raj Singh’s arrest, several claims have been made regarding his political connections and alleged role in the murder.

According to police, Raj Singh is a professional shooter, and it is being probed whether he was directly involved in Chandranath Rath’s murder.

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Officials said he was apprehended near the Ayodhya highway during a joint operation conducted by the STF and local police. Law enforcement agencies are scrutinising his criminal and personal records in detail.

Family denies allegations, accuses police of falsely implicating him

The arrest has generated widespread interest after his family strongly denied the allegations and accused the police of falsely implicating him in the case.

Raj Singh’s influence in his area and his links with political circles in Uttar Pradesh are also being talked about. He reportedly shared posts linked to “Mission 2026” and photographs with a state minister on Instagram.

Raj Singh is a resident of Anand Nagar under the Sadar Kotwali area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Locals describe him as an influential figure in the area who was often seen travelling in a black Scorpio with a BJP flag on it.

As per information, Raj Singh has also been active in politics and is the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, He had reportedly also contested the municipal councillor election from his ward in Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad.

Raj Singh was preparing to contest election for block pramukh

Sources added that Raj Singh was preparing to contest the election for the post of block pramukh from the Chilkahar block later this year.

His photographs with several prominent political leaders have also circulated widely on social media after his arrest, further fuelling curiosity.

Raj Singh has previously also faced serious criminal allegations. Reports say that he was accused of shooting dead a disabled egg trader around six years ago and is currently out on bail in that case.

At the time of his arrest, Raj Singh was reportedly travelling with his mother, Jamvanti Singh. According to her, Raj Singh had gone to Lucknow to attend the wedding of a BJP leader’s daughter and was arrested from Ayodhya by the STF and Uttar Pradesh Police while returning.

‘CCTV footage shows Raj Singh was at home’

Jamvanti alleged that her son has been falsely implicated in the murder case. She claimed that he was present in Ballia on the day of the incident and said CCTV footage could verify his whereabouts.

However, police suspect Raj Singh was one of the sharpshooters involved in the meticulous killing in Madhyamgram where gunmen opened fire at Chandranath Rath.

Addressing reporters at Ballia District Court, his lawyer Harivant Singh said CCTV footage showed Raj Singh at his home on April 4, 5 and 6 and maintained that his client had no connection with the Kolkata murder case.