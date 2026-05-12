/Intruder killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Krishna Ghati sector

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt and killed an intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district in the Jammu division. According to officials, suspicious movement was detected close to the LoC at around 4 pm, prompting immediate action by troops deployed in the area.

The Army said the movement was noticed nearly 300 metres inside the Indian territory during persistent surveillance operations. Alert troops of the White Knight Corps swiftly responded and intercepted the infiltrators before they could breach the LoC. During the operation, one intruder was killed by security forces.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, “Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 pm today. Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC. One intruder has been neutralised.”

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