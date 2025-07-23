/BJP compares Rahul Gandhi with Pakistan's Asim Munir: 'Peddling narrative of...'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday compared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, claiming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha peddlesIndia's estranged neighbour's narrative more consistently than the general himself. The party claimed Rahul Gandhi is doubtful about India's victory in Operation Sindoor against Islamabad.

"Rahul Gandhi doubts the victory of our forces in Operation Sindoor! Pakistan should thank Rahul Gandhi for being more consistent in peddling the Pakistani narrative than Asim Munir!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X.

Pradeep Bhandari was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's scepticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements regarding Operation Sindoor. He accused the government of ruining India's foreign policy and claimed no foreign partners supported New Delhi.

The Congress MP also referred to Donald Trump's oft-repeated claim that it was the US that brokered a peace understanding between India and Pakistan, claiming something was "fishy".

"They have said that there will be discussions on Operation Sindoor after the PM returns. There will be a discussion...But there are ongoing statements by PM Modi. On one hand, he claims Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, but on the other hand, he states that we have achieved victory. Trump, on the other hand, is saying he was the one who brokered peace and paused Operation Sindoor. He has said it 25 times. Kuch n kuch to dal mein kaala hai (Something is fishy) ... They have ruined our foreign policy. No one supported us," he told reporters.

He also accused PM Modi of being silent on Donald Trump's ceasefire claims.

"How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? That Trump has announced it? He can't say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can't hide from reality," Gandhi told reporters.