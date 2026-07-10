/BJP candidate withdraws from Bankipur bypoll, forcing party to field replacement; Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj also in the race

In an unexpected move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who was to fight the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar withdrew his candidature citing family reasons. The BJP, however, named a replacement just hours later. Abhishek Kumar Sinha who had filed his nomination a day earlier made this announcement at a press conference on Friday (July 10).

While withdrawing his nomination Abhishek expressed gratitude towards the party and the central leadership for considering his name.

"The BJP had made me the NDA candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership. However, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the bypoll," he said.

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Soon after Abhishek's withdrawal BJP named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its new candidate for the by-election scheduled for July 30.

Prashant Kishor fighting Bankipur bypoll

Notably, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is also contesting the byelection from Bihar's Bankipur assembly constituency and is been seen as a winning candidate by many.

In the state assembly election held in November last year the Jan Suraaj Party contested on all 238 seats but failed to win a single constituency.

The election was swept away by the BJP-JD(U) alliance. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while JD(U) won 85 seats.

Abhishek was Nitin Nabin’s choice?

Abhishek was reportedly Nitin Nabin’s choice as he had been closely associated with him when the former was an MLA and minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Prasad Yadav has fielded Rekha Gupta from the constituency.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin was the MLA from the Bankipur assembly constituency but after his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nabin resigned and the seat fell vacant.