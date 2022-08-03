'Biryani Scam' unearthed by ACB in Kashmir. $54,000 fraud by ex-football association office bearers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has unearthed a $54,000 ''Biryani'' scam against the former Jammu Kashmir Football Association (JFKA) office bearers. The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed an FIR against JKFA officials for misappropriation of funds of around $57,000 received from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC).

The initial enquiry conducted by the ACB shows the funds sanctioned by the government of India through JKSC to organise tournaments like Khelo India and Mufti Memorial Gold Cup were not utilised properly. A complaint was registered by a local Kashmiri Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Sopore alleging that funds allotted by JKSC and other government and semi-government agencies, for conducting football activities across J&K were misused.

Biryani as refreshment for football players

“During the investigation, it was found that members of J&K Football Association showed an amount of $54,000 paid to Mughal Darbar, Polo View Srinagar (a famous restaurant in Srinagar) for purchase of biryani as refreshment for the teams. But no such refreshment has ever been given to any team in any district of Kashmir province. '' said an ACB official. ''The bills raised and placed on record in this regard have been found to be fake.'' ACB stated in the FIR.

ACB during the probe also found out that the bills produced bore the same handwriting, thus being proved forged. The amount has been drawn by preparing false and fabricated bills by the J&K Football Association members.

“Similarly, an amount of $1800 was shown paid to Hindustan Photostat for various activities, which during inquiry also were found to be fake and prepared by resorting to forgery. An amount of $1300 was shown paid to Jan Hardware Tengpora by-pass Srinagar which was found non-existing,” the contents of the FIR read.

ACB has registered FIR 30/22 under Sections 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) of the JK PC Act Svt 2006 and Section 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code in Police Station ACB, SBG Srinagar against JKFA officials including its president Zamir Thakur, treasurer S S Bunty, chief executive S A Hameed, and member Fayaz Ahmad besides others.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has come down heavily on corruption in the Union territory. In the last few weeks, half a dozen government officials have been arrested by ACB concerning corruption cases. The arrests come under the zero-tolerance policy for corruption of the Modi government.

