Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP witnesses a keen contest as the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections have turned the spotlight back on Lakhisarai, where he is eyeing a fourth consecutive win since first capturing the seat in 2010.

The main competitors of the prominent Bhumihar leader are Suraj Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), along with Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar and Sukhdev Yadav of Janshakti Janta Dal, aiming to harness anti-incumbency sentiment and address local employment and mining issues.

This battle carries symbolic weight for the BJP, which is seen as a test of the party’s reach in rural Bihar amid attacks from the opposition over unemployment and governance.

Constituency profile

The district’s administrative hub, Lakhisarai, has long been known for its political significance. Formed after being separated from Munger district in 1994, it is one of six Assembly constituencies that fall under the Munger Lok Sabha seat and has gone through 11 Assembly elections since its establishment in 1977.

Over the decades, the constituency has seen power alternate among parties like the Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal (United), and Rashtriya Janata Dal. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained a stronger presence, winning the seat five times. With a diverse electorate comprising OBC, EBC, upper-caste, and Muslim voters, Lakhisarai continues to be one of Bihar’s most politically active and aware constituencies.

Past winners of the Lakhisarai constituency

In the 2010 Assembly polls, the BJP performed outstandingly in Lakhisarai with a comfortable margin of 41.5 per cent. After these elections, the BJP registered its growing influence in the Munger area. In the next assembly election, Vijay Kumar Sinha secured 75,901 votes, with a vote share of 40.79 per cent, defeating JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal, who polled 69,345 votes (37.27 per cent).