The first phase of voting for the Bihar Elections 2025 has started on Thursday (Nov 6), with 121 of 243 seats polling. According to the Election Commission, the approximate voter turnout as of 11 am stood at 27.65 per cent. The highest voter turnout was observed in Begusarai (30.37 per cent), followed by Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent) and Gopalganj (30.04 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Patna (23.71 per cent).