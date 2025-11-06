Google Preferred
  • /Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voter turnout stands at 27.65% till 11 am

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 11:05 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:52 IST
Story highlights

The highest voter turnout was observed in Begusarai (30.37 per cent), followed by Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent) and Gopalganj (30.04 per cent).

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Elections 2025 has started on Thursday (Nov 6), with 121 of 243 seats polling. According to the Election Commission, the approximate voter turnout as of 11 am stood at 27.65 per cent. The highest voter turnout was observed in Begusarai (30.37 per cent), followed by Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent) and Gopalganj (30.04 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Patna (23.71 per cent).

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

