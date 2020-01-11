Top commander arrested in big blow to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit in J&K

In a big blow to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested top commander identified as Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources say.

Sources say Naveed, a policeman turned terrorists was nabbed with another terrorist identified as Rafi Ahmad from Wanpho area of Kulgam district this afternoon.

Naveed deserted the police ranks to join the terrorists in 2017 and was involved in several attacks on security forces and crimes in south Kashmir.

The top Hizb commander, sources say, was handling Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operations in the south and central Kashmir for the last few months.

Police had also pointed at his role in the killing of non-local civilians and setting an apple laden truck following the abrogation of J&K special status.