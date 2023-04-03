Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk arrives in India, kicks off three-day visit

Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk landed in India’s capital New Delhi on Monday, commencing this three-day visit to the nation.

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar received him at the airport. Later, he took to Twitter saying that his visit will further strengthen the "close and unique ties" between the two countries.

"Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership."

The Bhutan monarch is accompanied by the country’s foreign minister Tandi Dorji and other senior officials.

During the visit, the king is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, where high-level exchanges between the two nations will take place.

Earlier in a statement, the MEA pointed out the "unique ties of friendship and co-operation characterised by understanding and mutual trust" between the two countries, and said that the visit would "provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral co-operation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation."

The visit has been in the works for some time now and is likely to be followed by the visit of another neighbour of India—Nepal PM Prachanda to Delhi.

The two nations have enjoyed a close partnership that extends beyond traditional areas of co-operation.

During the Covid pandemic, India was the first country to respond the country’s medical needs. It had sent 13 consignments of medical supplies to Bhutan and was the first country to provide Indian-made Covishield vaccines to Bhutan.

Additionally, India has consistently been Bhutan's top trading partner and remains the leading source of investments in the country.