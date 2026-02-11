/Bharat Bandh Feb 12: Trade Unions call nationwide strike — Will banks, schools, trains run? Check the full list

People across India are likely to experience widespread disruption in multiple services on February 12, 2026, as central trade unions and farmers’ organisations have called for a nationwide strike, known as Bharat Bandh. On this day, public sector banks, government offices, markets and transport services in several states are likely to be affected. In addition, some schools and colleges in protest-hit areas may also remain closed depending on local conditions.

Why has Bharat Bandh been called?

A coalition of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC, has called for the strike. The unions are protesting the four labour codes that replaced 29 existing labour laws last year, arguing that the new framework undermines workers’ rights, weakens job security, and gives employers greater freedom to hire and dismiss employees. They have also flagged concerns related to privatisation, wages, and inadequate social security provisions.

What services will be affected during Bharat Bandh?

Public sector bank branches are expected to be disrupted, as bank employees and officers have announced their participation in the strike. Major unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), AIBOA and BEFI, have appealed to their members to join the protest. The State Bank of India confirmed on Tuesday that a nationwide bank strike has been scheduled for February 12, 2026, cautioning customers that banking services may be partially affected.

Public transport in some areas could also face disruptions due to demonstrations and possible road blockades or “chakka jam.” Markets and shops in protest-hit regions may remain shut, while government offices in several states could witness reduced attendance or temporary closures, depending on the level of staff participation.

What will remain open during Bharat Bandh?

On February 12, 2026, emergency services such as hospitals and ambulances are likely to remain active normally. Additionally, airports and other essential utilities are also expected to be operational; however, travellers are expected to leave their places early to travel in case of traffic disruptions.