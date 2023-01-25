Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, messages, WhatsApp Status, auspicious time, significance, Pooja Time

Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja, celebrates the arrival of the spring festival in India. Usually, the festival lies between the end of January and the start of February. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. In 2023, Indians will celebrate Basant Panchami on January 26. People of Bihar and West Bengal celebrate Saraswati Puja. However, in Punjab, people celebrate the festival by flying kites. Rajasthanis consider wearing jasmine garlands auspicious on a holy day. The auspicious occasion also marks the start of preparations for Holi, which occurs forty days after Saraswati Puja.

Basant Panchami 2023 wishes

Hindus all over the world celebrate Basant Panchami as they honour the arrival of the spring season. Wishes and messages at festivals can make your loved ones feel special. Here are some wishes you can send to your family members and friends on Basant Panchami 2023. You can also use them as your WhatsApp status.

"Happy Basant Panchami! On this auspicious day, may Goddess Saraswati bless you and your family with infinite wisdom and prosperity."

"May your life turn into happy shades as you dance to the beautiful tunes of nature in the upcoming spring season. Happy Basant Panchami 2023."

"Today, we pray to Goddess Saraswati and our divine deities, Vasant and Kamdeva. On Basant Panchami, I hope they fulfil all your wishes and desires."

"On this delightful occasion, may Goddess Saraswati shower blessings, knowledge, and wealth on you and your loved ones."

"As we celebrate the arrival of Basant, I hope all the great works you begin in 2023 become successful. Wishing you a happy Saraswati Puja!"

"May the goddess remove darkness and negativity and brighten your life with the glow of knowledge and peace."

Basant Panchami 2023 puja time & significance

In India, the yellow colour has a lot of significance on the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja. Yellow symbolises the spirit of life and the vividness of nature. It is also known as the colour of love, purity, and prosperity.

According to drigpanchang, the Panchami Tithi will start at 12:34 PM on January 25, 2023. It will end at 10:28 AM on January 26, 2023. The auspicious puja time for the festival is between 7:12 AM to 12:34 PM.