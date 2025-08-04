/Anti-national, insulting: Delhi Police letter for a 'Bangladeshi language' translator irks West Bengal chief minister and she says...

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Delhi police for allegedly addressing Bangla as a "Bangladeshi" language. The TMC chief accused the Centre of "insulting and humiliating Bengali-speaking people".

Banerjee was referring to a letter from Delhi Police to Banga Bhawan in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri in which the officer investigating the case under the Foreigners' Act sought for a translator for “Bangladeshi language”.

Banerjee termed the mention of "Bangladeshi national language" for Bangla in the letter as “scandalous, insulting, anti-national, unconstitutional”.

Taking to X the Bengal Chief Minister wrote, "See now how Delhi Police under the direct control of Ministry of Home, Government of India is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!"

She termed it as an insult to Bengali-speaking people and urged for protest against the "anti-Bengali Government".

"This insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. We urge immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali-speaking people of India."

The allegation made by Mamata Banerjee was met with stiff reaction from the ruling BJP. Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief in a tweet accused accused the Bengal Chief Minister of fanning hatred by "weaponising language".

"It is beyond shameful that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is defending a lawful police action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators by weaponising language and stoking sentiment. Let us be absolutely clear: all illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas will be dealt with strictly, as per the law of the land," wrote Malviya.